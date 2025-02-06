Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Nikon had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

Nikon Trading Down 1.5 %

Nikon stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Nikon has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

