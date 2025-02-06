Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Nikon had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 3.81%.
Nikon Trading Down 1.5 %
Nikon stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Nikon has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.
Nikon Company Profile
