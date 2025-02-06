Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $382.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average of $355.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

