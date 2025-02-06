Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,779 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

