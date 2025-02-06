Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 5,913 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

