Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues Earnings Results

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 23.37%. Nintendo updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Nintendo Trading Up 4.9 %

NTDOY stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.45. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Get Nintendo alerts:

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.