Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues Earnings Results

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 23.37%. Nintendo updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.
Nintendo Trading Up 4.9 %
NTDOY stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.45. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.
About Nintendo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nintendo
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.