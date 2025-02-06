Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Posts Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 171,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,097. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Featured Articles

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

