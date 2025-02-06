Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Posts Earnings Results

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.56%.
Nippon Steel Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 171,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,097. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
