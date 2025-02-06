NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. NMI had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 56.20%.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 393,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. NMI has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

