Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Nomura Stock Up 7.8 %

Nomura stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NMR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.