NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $367.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.82.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.94.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

