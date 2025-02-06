NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

CPT stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

