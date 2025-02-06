NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

