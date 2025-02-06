NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

