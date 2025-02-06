nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Zacks reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.080 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 7,109,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,641. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.
nVent Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at nVent Electric
In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
