nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Zacks reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.080 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 7,109,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,641. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.