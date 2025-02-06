Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,068,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

