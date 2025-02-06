Nvwm LLC Invests $53,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

