Nvwm LLC Sells 95 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $467.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.50. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $485.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

