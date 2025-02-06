NWF Group (LON:NWF) Releases Earnings Results

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NWF Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

NWF Group Price Performance

Shares of NWF Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.50 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 180,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 225 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of £76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.48.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.