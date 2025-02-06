O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.9 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 944,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,788. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

