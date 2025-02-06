Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

