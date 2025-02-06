Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $764,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,112,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,801,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $228.83 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

