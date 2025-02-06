Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5 %

LRCX opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.