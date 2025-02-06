Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.