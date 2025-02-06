Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 860 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $203,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $93.19 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.