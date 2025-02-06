Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Completes Leadership Transition with New Appointments

On February 2, 2025, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) made a significant announcement regarding its leadership transition. The company disclosed in an 8-K filing that John Swygert, the previous Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, while Eric van der Valk has been promoted to the positions of President and CEO, effective as of February 2, 2025.

The transitions were deemed effective as of February 2, 2025, marking a significant change in the executive structure of the company. Mr. Swygert has been with Ollie’s since 2004 and has held various senior roles within the organization over the years. As the new Executive Chairman, Mr. Swygert’s responsibilities will include oversight of the Board, guiding the company’s strategic direction, and providing valuable insights to the executive team.

In parallel, Eric van der Valk, who previously served as President of the company, has now taken on the dual role of President and CEO. Mr. van der Valk brings with him a wealth of experience in the retail sector, having served in leadership positions at various companies before joining Ollie’s. With this appointment, he will take charge of the day-to-day operations, driving growth initiatives, and shaping the company’s future trajectory.

Mr. van der Valk expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the Board and his predecessor, highlighting his commitment to maintaining the company’s growth momentum and serving its stakeholders diligently. Additionally, Mr. Swygert conveyed his appreciation for the teamwork and dedication of the Ollie’s team over the years, underlining his confidence in the company’s future under the capable leadership of Mr. van der Valk.

The Board of Directors at Ollie’s commended the strategic planning and seamless execution of the leadership transition. Rich Zannino, the lead independent director, emphasized the pivotal role the Board played in identifying and grooming the next generation of leadership. The Board expressed confidence in Mr. van der Valk’s abilities to steer Ollie’s towards sustainable growth and continued success.

Following the announcements, Ollie’s issued a press release on February 3, 2025, detailing the leadership changes. The press release provided insights into the strategic reasoning behind the appointments and highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering value to its customers, associates, and shareholders.

The completion of the leadership succession plan underscores Ollie’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power and continuity in operations. The company remains focused on its mission of providing customers with quality products at bargain prices while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in the retail industry.

