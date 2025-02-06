Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Sells 300 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Anthony Lanzl sold 200 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Anthony Lanzl sold 150 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.25, for a total transaction of C$16,087.50.

TSE:OLY opened at C$108.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$260.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 price target on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

