Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.980 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 142,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

