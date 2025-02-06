Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.980 EPS.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:OHI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 142,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet’s 8% Drop Might Be the Entry Opportunity of the Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Volatility is Back: 3 Must-Have Stocks to Weather the Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.