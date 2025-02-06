OmniaVerse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95,072.87 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $95,072.87 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,789.57 or 1.00003066 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,512.15 or 0.99719363 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.