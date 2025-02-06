Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 28,316 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

