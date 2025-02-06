Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $264.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

