Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 348 Shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LCR opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. Leuthold Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

