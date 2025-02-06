Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 413,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

