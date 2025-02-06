Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 434,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

