Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $52,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $234,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $893.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

