Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,315 shares of company stock worth $37,321,176 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $417.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $419.39.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

