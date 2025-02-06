Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

