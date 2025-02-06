Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $75.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.