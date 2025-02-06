OpenBlox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,702.16 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $159,066.86 and $79,702.16 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98,565.99 or 0.99937772 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,093.89 or 0.99459103 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.