OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,412,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 2,659,488 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.32 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,612,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,812,096.10. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,001,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,984. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 876,272 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 154.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.