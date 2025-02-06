Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

