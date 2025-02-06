Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
Shares of KTB stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
