Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 13,274 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,511,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.48%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

