Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLG opened at $71.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.