Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.