Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.