Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.61.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $625.04 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $630.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average of $409.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

