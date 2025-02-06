Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 31.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,022,765,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 691% from the average daily volume of 255,853,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 18.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.