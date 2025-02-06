Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 260,631,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
