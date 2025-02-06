Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
