Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.