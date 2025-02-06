Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. Oshkosh has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,329.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 97,282 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $5,375,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

