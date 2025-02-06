OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.47.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

