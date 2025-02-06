Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

BATS PTLC opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

